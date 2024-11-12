Four teenagers have appeared in court following a stabbing at a South Shields house party
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jason Cassidy, Connor Scarth, Charlie Hatch, all 19, and Harlie Johns, 18, are jointly accused of committing aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
They are alleged to have forced their way into a property in August Place, Westoe, having been ejected minutes earlier on Saturday, November 9.
It is alleged a man with a family link to the property was stabbed during their return inside.
None of the accused entered a plea to the charge when they appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told them the case against them had to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court.
Cassidy, of Churchill Square, Fencehouses, Houghton-le-Spring, Scarth, of Warkworth Avenue, and Hatch, of Norham Avenue, both Horsley Hill, South Shields, were granted bail on condition they do not contact prosecution witnesses.
Cassidy must live and sleep at his home address and abide by an electronically monitored 7pm to 7am curfew.
Scarth must live and sleep at an address in Hedley Road, North Shields, and abide by a monitored 10pm to 7am curfew.
Hatch must live and sleep at an address in Pembridge, Oxclose, Washington, and abide by a 6pm to 6am electronically monitored curfew.
None must enter an area of South Shields bordered by Westoe Road, Beach Road, Bents Park Road and Mowbray Road.
Johns, of Norham Avenue, was remanded into custody, and all will appear next at the crown court on Monday, December 9.
The injured man’s condition was not revealed to the court.