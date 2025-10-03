A fraudster living in Durham has been jailed and faces deportation after his role in scamming vulnerable victims out of their savings.

Jeevan Bathula, 28, is adjusting to prison life after he was handed a jail sentence for his involvement in a scam targeting victims across the UK.

The non-UK based ‘call centre’ used in the criminal network would telephone victims claiming to be from their bank’s fraud team and claimed the victim’s savings were at risk and needed to be safeguarded.

Victims would then be asked to withdraw various amounts of money from either their bank or a currency exchange kiosk and send them to an address in Durham to be ‘examined’.

Bathula’s role was to then take the victim’s money, count and check the amount was correct and then launder the money via bank transfers and physical dispersals.

A police operation was quickly launched after a tip off from the City of London Police informed NEROCU that a victim had sent a parcel to Bathula’s address, after being intercepted at the Royal Mail Depot.

Officers arrested Bathula at his home address on Churchill Square in Durham on March 12 (2025).

Searches of his address found £16,790 in cash and a further £13,000 in his account which were both seized. Officers also discovered letters from vulnerable victims and packaging from previous victim’s parcels.

Bathula’s mobile was seized and after being downloaded it has revealed numerous videos where he can be seen counting the money on camera before giving a thumbs up.

Bathula was charged with concealing and converting criminal property and was remanded to prison.

He pleaded guilty and appeared at Durham Crown Court on September 26 where he was sentenced to 18 months in jail and a deportation order meaning he can never return to the UK.

One of the elderly victims spoke out about the subsequent trauma they felt from the ordeal. They said: “I was so stressed. I felt so stupid as to what I’d done. I didn’t think I was such a person to be that gullible, it has taught me a lesson and deeply affected me.”

The investigation was led by Detective Sergeant James Woodcock.

Following the sentence, detective Woodcock said: “This has been the result of dedicated work by everyone involved and it wouldn’t have been possible without some fantastic partnership working.

“This case involved having to obtain evidence from victims across the UK in a very short space of time and I want to thank the Economic Crime Teams who helped us achieve that.

“Bathula at every turn has tried to minimise his role and involvement in the fraud however, the evidence from his phones has helped us build a strong case.

‘’Without cash couriers this fraud type would struggle to operate, so for those that believe their role is any less criminal by just collecting victim’s money and parcels, today’s result is a clear sign that you will be located, charged, and be put before a court.”

DS Woodcock added: “Courier Fraud and Postal Courier Fraud is a national issue, and offenders typically target elderly or vulnerable people and purport to be from a trusted institution such as a bank or the police. They prey on people’s trust and exploit it for illicit gains.

“We urge the public to speak to elderly relatives and explain the dangers of fraud. Remember no bank or police officer will contact you to withdraw money from your account.”

If you think a phone call could be a scam, hang up, wait a few minutes, and call your bank’s Fraud Team by dialling 159.

If you feel you have been the victim of fraud then contact Northumbria Police or Durham Constabulary.