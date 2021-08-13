Gatecrasher 'stabbed at' guest with knife after inviting himself to ex's house warming party

Anthony Brown "wasn't really welcome" at his ex partner's home but was allowed to join in when he turned up at her celebration in Hebburn on March 6, 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the evening "passed without incident" until the 62-year-old was told he was not allowed to stay overnight and he picked up a knife from a kitchen drawer.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw said Brown "stabbed at" a male guest before he was escorted out of the property.

Anthony Brown was dealt with at Newcastle Crown Court

The victim, who was not injured by the knife, gave a statement to the court on how the incident had affected him.

He said in the statement: "This incident has left me feeling gutted.

"I have know him my whole life. I didn't think he would do anything like this.

"I am shook up."The ex partner said she was "shocked and nervous" about what happened at her party.

Brown, of Toner Avenue, Hebburn, who suffered injuries while he was being removed from the house, was originally charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent but his plea to the charge of affray was accepted and the more serious offence as dropped.

The court heard he has been in custody on remand for five months.

Mr Recorder Matthew Happold sentenced him to 17 weeks behind bars, meaning he will be released almost immediately.

The judge recapped the incident explained to Brown the impact of his offence on others.

He told him: "The evening began well.

"You were drinking and you decided however that you didn't want to leave. There was an altercation."You picked up a knife from the kitchen and you waved it aggressively."You acted aggressively towards the complainant and you made motions to stab him.

"There was some fear or distress caused."

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Brown, who is alcohol dependent, has help in place for when he is released from prison, adding that his client’s time in side had been beneficial.

He told the court: "The short spell in custody has done him good."