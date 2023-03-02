Lee Frost will serve at least nine years in prison

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after forcing himself on a woman who had agreed to go on a date with him.

Lee Frost, 38, of Lobley Hill, Gateshead, was arrested in 2021 after the terrifying attack which saw the victim so traumatised she moved house and sleeps with a lock on her door.

She was also left with extensive bruising.

Despite a jury finding him guilty of two counts of rape at Newcastle Crown Court, Frost maintains the pair had consensual sex.

During the trial, a statement was read out on behalf of the victim which condemned her attacker, saying he had devastated her life and left her feeling afraid in any place she tried to call home.

Frost will spend nine years in jail, with an extended license period of five years. He was also made to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Detective Constable Lee Boys, from Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department, said: “I want to praise the victim for finding the strength to speak to officers and for continuing to assist the investigation, trial and court proceedings.

"Her bravery has seen her attacker jailed and I also believe it will inspire others to speak out.

"I hope it also serves as a stark warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view on consent that no always means no, and ‘no’ can be conveyed by more than just speech.”

Boys continued: “If a person tells you n attempts to push you away, freezes or very clearly becomes distressed, it is clear that they have not given you consent to touch them.

"Someone consenting to go on a first date with you or allowing you in their home absolutely does not equate to sexual consent and this sentence reflects that.

"No one should ever have to endure this type of abuse and support is available from our officers and the many fantastic charities we work closely with.