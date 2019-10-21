Have you seen Billy Office? British Transport Police appeal to track him down following sexual offence probe
British Transport Police have issued an appeal to find a man due in court over a sexual offence on a Metro.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:33 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st October 2019, 12:55 pm
Billy Office, 31, of no fixed address, was due before Sunderland magistrates on Monday, July 15.
He is alleged to have committed a sexual offence between Sunderland and Pelaw stations in September 2017.
It is believed he resides in South Tyneside but has links to Sunderland and Newcastle.
Police can be texted via 61016 or called on 0800 40 50 40, quoting 1700063371.