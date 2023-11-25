Hebburn biker who suffered life-changing injuries in a crash is banned from the roads

A South Tyneside biker seriously hurt in a horror crash has been banned from the roads after refusing to let police experts test his blood for booze and drugs.

Michael Hebdon, 34, suffered life-changing injuries when he misjudged a bend and slammed into a lamppost after clipping a curb on Saturday, September 9.

Hebdon, of Church Street, Hebburn, was airlifted to hospital in Newcastle and a legally permitted blood sample was taken during treatment.

But he was too poorly at the time to grant consent for it to be analysed, meaning police had to seek permission later, borough magistrates heard.

They did so when they visited him at home on Wednesday, November 1 – but he would not play ball and refused their request.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

He did so in the belief drugs administered during his treatment by medics would negatively influence the result, his solicitor said.

His rebuff led to him being hauled into court on a charge of failing to consent to analysis of blood specimen, to which he pleaded guilty.

Magistrates banned him from the roads for three years, the minimum term possible due to a drink drive conviction in January 2021.

Prosecutor Ruth Foster said: “On September 9 an officer attended a road traffic accident.

“When he arrived on the scene, he saw the defendant being worked on for pelvic injuries. The defendant was airlifted to the RVI.

“A blood sample was taken, in line with procedures. On November 11, a PC attended the defendant’s home address.

“The officer asked for consent for the blood to be taken off for analysis. The defendant refused to give permission.”

Mrs Foster revealed Hebdon has five previous convictions, including the drink driving.

David Forrester, defending, said Hebdon remembered little of his “life changing” accident and had tried to comply at the time with police requests.

Mr Forrester said Hebdon believed “he was full of drugs given to him by the RVI” and so there was little point having his sample tested.

He added: “He knew what the officer was asking for and he said ‘no’. He has to be disqualified for at least three years.”