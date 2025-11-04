Wynne, Stephen James John | Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission

A South Tyneside crack cocaine user who made threats to kill in two messages sent from his mobile phone has been jailed.

Stephen Wynne, 39, filmed himself holding a machete and a small knife in a WhatsApp video seen by his niece at 6pm on Saturday, October 11. In it, Wynne, of Rutland Road, Hebburn, said to an unidentified victim that he would “murder your whole family”, a court heard.

His shocked niece forwarded the post to her family group chat, resulting in Wynne – who had been using drugs and alcohol - being removed. In response, prosecutor Glenda Beck said he sent her a video message in which he pointed the machete at the camera.

Later the same day, he sent her another, in which he warned he would “murder every one of yous’ if he were to get locked up. He said he would do so if taken away from his mum, at whose Hebburn home he and his girlfriend were living.

Police were informed and they found a knife, machete and a chisel at his home, Mrs Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. She said: “When interviewed, he admitted an argument had taken place with family members.

“He said that he had been under the influence of alcohol and crack cocaine. He said that he didn’t intend to carry out the threats and that he was just upset.”

Wynne pleaded guilty to two counts of sending a communication threatening death or serious harm. In a victim statement, his niece said she was now fearful for her and her family’s safety.

David Forrester, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield sentencing options other than jailing Wynne were available to her. Mr Forrester said Wynne was a carer for his mother and that she would suffer greatly if he was caged. He added: “He says that he has genuine remorse. My submission is that you could quite properly impose a suspended sentence.”

Judge Passfield jailed Wynne for 10 months and ordered him to pay a £154 victim surcharge. She told him: “These are serious offences. Threats sent by video, brandishing weapons and threats of serious violence and murder, not once but twice.”