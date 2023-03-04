A drug dealer was snared when police pulled him over and noticed an "overwhelming" smell of cannabis.David Cram was behind the wheel of his car in Hebburn, South Tyneside, when officers flagged him down because they suspected him of motoring offences.Newcastle Crown Court heard that the cops detected a strong scent of drugs which led to their discovery of sealed plastic bags containing cocaine and cannabis in February 2021.Joe Culley, prosecuting, said: "They (the police) were in the process of uplifting his vehicle when officers noticed an overwhelming smell of cannabis when the driver's door was opened."That led him to search the vehicle where he seized a plastic bag containing what was later found as 39.96g of cannabis."There was also 3.54g of cocaine seized from grip sealed bags, along with two sets of scales, £985 in cash and an iPhone.Mr Culley said: "The cannabis was valued at between £250-£350 at street value."The cocaine was £240-£300. The total quantity of all of this was analysed by a police drugs expert as being a street level supply."The iPhone was found to contain messages relating to the onward supply of cocaine and cannabis."The defendant was arrested and made admissions to possession and dealing in interview, where he told officers it would be a "nice easy day" for them.Cram, now 23, of Witton Road, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and offering the supply of cannabis.The court heard Cram's only other previous convictions were for resisting a constable and driving without a licence and insurance, which occurred a month after he was found with the drugs.Sophie Allinson, defending, told the court that more sophisticated drug dealers who operate larger scale operations don't usually admit their offending during interview, in the same way her client did."It was simply a case where the defendant was purchasing the stock and selling it on his own accord," Ms Allinson said."This was a very young man at the time. It appears he is someone entirely capable of rehabilitation."The court also heard he was trying to make money to pay off a debt to a friend, and that he had also lost his younger sister since his crimes came to light.Judge Sarah Mallet sentenced him to two years, suspended for two years.The judge told him: "The drugs were consistent of being a street level supply. The messages on your phone were consistent with that."Cram must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities.