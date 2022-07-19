Police found 270 diazepam tablets and 11 temazepam when they raided Ronald Brown's home in September 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Brown accepted the tablets were his but initially denied he would supply the drugs to anyone else.Prosecutor Michael Bunch told the court a phone was seized during the search of Brown’s home, and messages gave him away.

He said: "The defendant's messaging was indicative of supply to other users."When appearing in court, Brown, 45, of Hawthorn Avenue, Hebburn, admitted two charges of possessing a class C drug with intent to supply.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Bunch added: "The defendant's pleas were entered on the basis he was dealing to friends and those close to him."

Robin Turton, defending, said Brown is not heavily convicted and has health issues including a chronic back condition which led to him needing medication.

Mr Turton told the court that his client is a "popular, well-liked, charitable-minded individual", adding that he has references to his ordinarily good character and is not a risk to the public.Mr Turton added: "He is an individual who, in particular circumstances at the time, fell into actions which he now bitterly regrets and has no intention of repeating."