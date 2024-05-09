Hebburn man caught with Kinder Egg stuffed with drugs in his genitals and rectum

By Alex Storey
Published 9th May 2024, 17:02 BST
A criminal landed himself in court after police uncovered a Kinder egg stuffed with drugs in his genitals.

Steven Tumilty was in a car last December when he was stopped by officers who found heroin and amphetamine on him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 32-year-old was already serving a suspended sentence at the time for a separate dangerous driving matter.

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said: "The defendant was stopped in a car with others and arrested on suspicion of going equipped.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: National World.The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: National World.
The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: National World.

"He was searched and a Kinder egg containing drugs was found hidden within his genitalia and more similar drugs were recovered from his rectum."

Tumilty, of Verdun avenue, Hebburn, admitted possession of class A and class B drugs as well as the breach of the suspended sentence.

Crawford, defending, submitted two references to the court and said Tumilty had sought additional assistance to help with his rehabilitation.

Judge Gavin Doig told Tumilty the offences would usually have been dealt with by the lower court but he was sent to Crown due to being in breach of a previous sentence.

The judge said: "You could have had no complaints if an immediate custodial sentence was imposed because of the breach of the suspended sentence."

The judge ordered a £200 fine for the drugs offences and added an extra 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed on top of the existing suspended sentence.

