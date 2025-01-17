Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mentally ill man who fractured his housemate's jaw in a terrifying bathroom attack has been detained in hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Envo Benjamin punched the victim unconscious as he brushed his teeth then kicked him while he was on the floor of their shared home.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Benjamin then pulled out a knife and tried to stab the victim during the violence in April last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim managed to escape the house of multiple occupancy, in Hebburn, and Benjamin was caught on CCTV chasing him outside.

The injured man was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw.

Benjamin, 24, of Hastings Parade, Hebburn, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was found unfit to stand trial due to his mental state.

Psychiatrists concluded the offence was directly related to psychotic symptoms as a result of his mental disorders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Carolyn Scott said: "The court determined that you were not fit to plead and stand trial and accordingly a jury was employed to determine whether you committed the act. They were sure, having heard evidence, you did commit the act."

After hearing further medical evidence, Judge Scott determined Benjamin should be detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act, with a restriction order meaning his release will have to be authorised by the Secretary of State.

John Wilkinson, defending, said Benjamin has no previous convictions.