Hebburn man detained in hospital after fracturing housemate's jaw in HMO
Envo Benjamin punched the victim unconscious as he brushed his teeth then kicked him while he was on the floor of their shared home.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Benjamin then pulled out a knife and tried to stab the victim during the violence in April last year.
The victim managed to escape the house of multiple occupancy, in Hebburn, and Benjamin was caught on CCTV chasing him outside.
The injured man was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw.
Benjamin, 24, of Hastings Parade, Hebburn, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was found unfit to stand trial due to his mental state.
Psychiatrists concluded the offence was directly related to psychotic symptoms as a result of his mental disorders.
Judge Carolyn Scott said: "The court determined that you were not fit to plead and stand trial and accordingly a jury was employed to determine whether you committed the act. They were sure, having heard evidence, you did commit the act."
After hearing further medical evidence, Judge Scott determined Benjamin should be detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act, with a restriction order meaning his release will have to be authorised by the Secretary of State.
John Wilkinson, defending, said Benjamin has no previous convictions.