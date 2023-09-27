Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside mechanical engineer is starting a giant 36-month roads’ ban after being caught driving drunk for the second time in two years.

Daniel Elliott, 28, was stopped by police who used a tyre disabling stinger device as he drove an unlicensed van while uninsured on the A185 in Jarrow.

Elliott, of Frobisher Street, Hebburn, gave a breath test reading of over twice the limit at 2.15am on Saturday, September 9, a court heard.

He had taken his motor for a spin after sinking booze, failing to learn lessons from his previous driving conviction which it was said had destroyed his family life.

Borough magistrates imposed the lengthy ban, hit him with fines and costs of £900 – and warned him against future driving offending.

Prosecutor Daniel Hill said: “A police witness has followed behind a silver Vauxhall Astra on a public road in Jarrow.

“Officers will say that due to the manner of driving, the driver was intoxicated.

“It was agreed that a stinger would be deployed to stop the vehicle, and this happened. He was the sole occupant in the van.

“National computer checks showed there was no insurance on the vehicle and that he held an expired licence.

“A roadside breath test was failed, and he was taken to Southwick police station in Sunderland. He fully complied.”

Elliott pleaded guilty to drink driving. He gave a breath test reading of 71mcg of alcohol. The legal limit is 35mcg. His previous drink drive conviction was in July 2021.

Richard Copsey, defending, said Elliott had been out for drinks and decided to take his motor for an early hours’ spin.

He added: “He is in court for similar matters. He says that due to the previous matter, he lost his family, he lost his home.

“He didn’t get around to getting his licence back and bought the vehicle to get to work in Washington.

“He was going home and decided to do a test drive. I don’t know why there was a stinger.

“There was no dangerous driving. He says this has been a wake-up call for him.”

Magistrates imposed the lengthy ban under the two strikes in 10 years rule, which creates a minimum three-year disqualification.