Hebburn man found with drugs after he was arrested for driving illegally

Liam Devine, 29, was pulled over by police while driving an Audi A3 in Monkton Terrace, Jarrow, just after midnight.

Checks revealed Devine, of Hexham Avenue, Hebburn, was driving illegally on Thursday, April 13, borough magistrates were told.

And when searched at a police station after being taken into custody, a small stash of cannabis and two unprescribed Pregabalin tablets were uncovered.

Prosecutor Niamh Reading said: “Police stopped a black Audi at 12.30am. The defendant was the sole person in the car, and he was arrested.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

“He was transported into custody and searched while in the holding cell. Some cannabis and two tablets were found.

“He was also found to not have a licence to drive and admitted to not having insurance.

“And also in his possession was cannabis and two Pregabalin tablets, which were not prescribed.

“The defendant has a considerable record but has not been in court since 2020.

“The crown would make an application for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs. I find no aggravating factors.”

Devine pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without a licence and two counts of possession of a controlled drug.

Paul Kennedy, defending, said Devine’s full driving licence had been revoked after he was handed six penalty points during his roads’ probationary period.

The punishment was given after he failed to identify the driver of his car when required to by police.

The court heard it meant he must resit his driving test before he can legally drive.

Mr Kennedy added: “He has a full licence, but it was revoked because he accumulated penalty points.

“The drugs speak for themselves. It was a small amount of cannabis, about a joint, and two tablets.

“He admitted it all at the police station and he didn’t try to drive off. He made a foolish decision to drive.”

Devine, who is on state benefits, was handed six penalty points for driving without insurance, with no separate penalty for no licence.

He was fined £140 for the drugs offences, with £85 court costs and a £56 victim surcharge.