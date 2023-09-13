Watch more videos on Shots!

A South Tyneside man has appeared in court to face a string of indecent child and animal images charges.

David Telford, 32, is accused of four counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children and two of possessing extreme pornographic images of animals.

Telford, of the Army Reserve Centre, Victoria Road West, Hebburn, is alleged to have made 17 photographs or pseudo photographs and 312 videos at the most serious category A level.

He is also accused of the same charge relating to 10 images and 67 videos at category B and to a total of 48 images and 130 photographs at category C.

The extreme pornography charges relate to one image each of a person performing intercourse with a dog.

All alleged offences took place in Pelaw, Gateshead, between July 7, 2013, and January 3, 2022.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Telford did not enter pleas.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg and defence solicitor, Kashif Khan, said the charges he faces should be dealt with by Newcastle Crown Court.