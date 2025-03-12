A South Tyneside man with an interest in humans who dress as animals could be jailed after being caught in possession of vile child abuse images.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren McGeoch, 39, of Jutland Avenue, Hebburn, had 37 indecent images at the most serious category A and 42 at category B.

McGeoch also had eight child images at the lesser category C on his electronic devices, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The images had been downloaded via BitTorrent, a file sharing internet platform, it was said.

McGeoch pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, between August 15 and September 14, 2023.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | National World

Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report meaning McGeoch could be jailed when later sentenced.

They also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “The images were downloaded. There were 37 at category A, which is the more serious.

“The category A images have a starting point of 12 months. This gentleman does not have any previous convictions.

“There is no reason why this case cannot be dealt with in the magistrates’ court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “The defendant tendered immediate guilty pleas. During a police station interview, he made admissions.

“He has no recollection of downloading these specific images.

“He said that he has an interest in furries, which are humans who dress up as animals.

“It’s that curiosity that has evolved into the downloading of these images on BitTorrent. There are no aggravating factors, there is no cataloguing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a gentleman who suffers greatly from anxiety. He hyperventilates when he leaves home. It’s taken a great deal of courage for him to come to court.

“Clearly, there’s a background to this gentleman who appears before you today. The court needs to know about this.”

Magistrates told McGeoch the notification requirements meant he had to attend a police station within three days to confirm a raft of personal information.

They granted him unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, May 8.