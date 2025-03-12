Hebburn man ‘interested in humans who dress as animals’ faces jail over child abuse images
Darren McGeoch, 39, of Jutland Avenue, Hebburn, had 37 indecent images at the most serious category A and 42 at category B.
McGeoch also had eight child images at the lesser category C on his electronic devices, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.
The images had been downloaded via BitTorrent, a file sharing internet platform, it was said.
McGeoch pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child, between August 15 and September 14, 2023.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report meaning McGeoch could be jailed when later sentenced.
They also made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
Prosecutor Paul Coulson said: “The images were downloaded. There were 37 at category A, which is the more serious.
“The category A images have a starting point of 12 months. This gentleman does not have any previous convictions.
“There is no reason why this case cannot be dealt with in the magistrates’ court.”
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
Chris Wilson, defending, said: “The defendant tendered immediate guilty pleas. During a police station interview, he made admissions.
“He has no recollection of downloading these specific images.
“He said that he has an interest in furries, which are humans who dress up as animals.
“It’s that curiosity that has evolved into the downloading of these images on BitTorrent. There are no aggravating factors, there is no cataloguing.
“He is a gentleman who suffers greatly from anxiety. He hyperventilates when he leaves home. It’s taken a great deal of courage for him to come to court.
“Clearly, there’s a background to this gentleman who appears before you today. The court needs to know about this.”
Magistrates told McGeoch the notification requirements meant he had to attend a police station within three days to confirm a raft of personal information.
They granted him unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, May 8.