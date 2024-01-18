Hebburn man knocked over a toddler in a pram during an argument with the child's dad

A South Tyneside attacker proved a real dummy when he caused a pram holding a toddler to be knocked over during an argument with the youngster’s dad.

Brian Cierlo, 41, helped topple the baby buggy by grabbing the father by his coat and dragging him to the floor of a shop in Hebburn, a court heard.

Cierlo, of Morecambe Parade, Hebburn, did not mean to involve the year-old boy in the dispute on Monday, December 18 – and caused him no physical injury.

But borough magistrates heard his actions left the tot distraught - and he also warned the dad, “I’m going to bash your head in”.

Prosecutor Chris Tame said: “The circumstances seem to be around a long-standing neighbour dispute.

“The victim states he knows the defendant. Since moving into the flat six months ago, there have been issues.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

“The victim’s other son was playing football outside and the ball may have bounced off the defendant’s property.

“There were several other incidents which have mainly been verbal in nature, but the victim goes on to say his family are wary of the defendant.

“The complainant says that he had been to the doctor for a check-up for his one-year-old son and they went to the shop.

“The defendant came into the shop and barged into the pram, which had the victim’s son in it.

“He said to the complainant, ‘Watch what you’re doing’. He grabbed the victim by his coat, which ripped, and pulled him and the pram to the ground.

“The complainant landed hard and had some bruising. The defendant said to him, ‘I’m going to bash your head in’.

“The victim’s son was pulled to the ground. He was scared and was screaming. This has had a long-lasting effect on him.”

Cierlo, who has 18 previous convictions from 73 offences, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

David Forrester, defending, said: “There was a difference of opinion. He says the gentleman called his mother a bitch.

“It’s not suggested that he made contact with the pram, but he did pull the gentleman. There was no animosity towards the child.”