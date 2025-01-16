Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who locked his ex inside his works van after driving her more than five miles away from home has kept his freedom.

Josh Sayers offered his former partner, who broke up with him three weeks earlier, a lift when he saw her walking to a sunbed shop in Sunderland in August 2023.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard he continued on past the salon and drove her 5.8 miles away, to Felling in Gateshead.

Josh Ryan Sayers. | Northumbria Police

Prosecutor Neil Pallister said Sayers stole the victim's phone, locked her inside the van, walked away and left her there.

She was released after 25 minutes when she used a phone she found inside the van to contact the police, who broke the driver's window to let her out.

Mr Pallister told the court: "She didn't know what to do. She was very upset and described crying for two or three minutes.

"She tried the door to get out and realised the van was locked. She couldn't get out.

"She then noticed the defendant's work iPad or phone was in the van. It was locked but could be used to make an emergency call to the police, which she did.

"She described the police arrived 20 minutes later.

"The officers had to smash the driver's side window to open the doors to get her out of the vehicle. The officers described her crying and clearly distressed."

Sayers, 26, of Portrush Drive, Hebburn, handed himself in to police and later admitted false imprisonment and theft of the phone.

In an impact statement, the victim said the ordeal has destroyed her trust and confidence.

Mr Recorder Christopher Rose said: "She was in there for some 25 minutes. You took her phone but she however was able to user your own work phone to call the police. They came and they were able to smashed the driver's window to let her out."

Recorder Rose sentenced Sayers, who has no previous convictions, to two years, suspended for two years with programme and rehabilitation requirements, 200 hours unpaid work, a £1,309 compensation order and five year restraining order.

Penny Hall, defending said Sayers lost his job as a result of what he did but has new employment, is in a different relationship and handed in several character references from people who speak highly of him.

Miss Hall said Sayers lacked maturity at the time of the offence and added: "He regrets his actions on this day. He didn't intent to cause any fear or go out intending to act in the way he did."