A brute who subjected a woman to a catalogue of verbal abuse and aggression then stalked her after she dumped him has been put behind bars.

Kieran Main called the woman vile names such as "little rat", "ugly ****" and other sickening slurs, accused her of cheating and got "extremely angry over the smallest things".

Newcastle Crown Court heard she found the strength to end her involvement with Main and reported his controlling behaviour to the police but he continued to pester her.

When she was at home in bed talking to her friend on the phone, Main, who was on bail over his previous behaviour, and an unknown male walked into her house to "check who was there".

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court: "She said there was no-one there and they needed to leave. The defendant said 'I love you, I need to be here with you'.

"They commenced upstairs and she was slowing walking backwards, to try and get away from them, scared as she didn't' know what they were going to do.

"As they got to the top, the other male said 'you just need to let him stay' and she replied he couldn't stay, as he was on bail."

The court heard the woman stood in front of her sleeping baby's bedroom but the other male went in and checked it.

Mr Pallister said the men eventually left the house, after Main repeatedly asked to stay and he called her a "fat sl**" on the way out.

He then started crying because he "loved and missed her", followed by further verbal abuse.

The victim said she felt like she was "constantly walking on eggshells" and added: "I'm no longer the person I was."

Main, 27, of The Riverside, Hebburn, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, and stalking.

Judge Tom Mitchell jailed him for 34 months and told him: "I will not have people who have been subjected to domestic violence being put upon again when they had the courage to go to the police.

"That is what you did and that is why it is serious."

Fiona Lamb, defending, said the behaviour was "completely unacceptable, should never have happened" and added: "He regrets it and would like to apologise.

"He accepts, for the majority of the offending, he was drunk. That is plainly an issue he has."

Miss Lamb said Main, who has support in the community, has worked in prison and gained certificates for courses.