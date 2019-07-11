Hebburn mum drove at four times alcohol limit with young son in car
A Hebburn mum was four times the alcohol limit when driving her young son home from the pub last month.
Claire Angus’ Peugeot vehicle was seen veering across the road, narrowly missing pedestrians and a lamppost on June 24, a court heard.
The 40-year-old mum of two, of Bichester Grove, admitted driving with excess alcohol at South Tyneside Magistrates’ court.
She sobbed as she appeared before magistrates, who told her she had come ‘within a whisker’ of going to prison.
Car narrowly avoids hitting a lamppost and two pedestrians
Prosecutor Ami Dodd said: “A member of the public was driving behind Ms Angus and he describes seeing her car veering over to the left, mounting the curb.
“He continues to follow and he again sees that the car veered again to the left and the curb, narrowly avoiding a lamppost and two pedestrians.”
He followed her to her address and waited for the police to arrive. As he sat in his car he saw that a child about nine or ten years old had been travelling in Angus’ front passenger seat.
Angus tested and found to be four times the drink-drive limit
She was arrested by police and tested above the legal alcohol limit – 146microgrammes per 100ml of breath, the court was told.
The legal limit is 35microgrammes.
Angus ‘very remorseful’ for her actions, which could have had far worse consequences
Defence solicitor Joanne Gates told the court: “She has used alcohol as a crutch to deal with her problems.
“She’s very remorseful, very regretful of her actions.
“Fortunately there wasn’t any further consequence other than her appearing in court today.”
The court heard that Angus suffers with mental health issues and alcohol misuse and is seeking to address those problems.
After some discussion the magistrates elected not to jail her, instead sentencing her to a community order.
As part of the order she must attend 20 rehabilitation days organised by the probation service.
She was also banned from driving for three years.