An 83-year-old paedophile could die behind bars for historic sex offences against three schoolgirls.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terrance Whittingham denied he had targeted any of the victims but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

In harrowing impact statements read at Newcastle Crown Court the three women say the are still traumatised by their ordeals but one added: "I know he can never again do anything like this to anyone, which means I get peace."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Gavin Doig jailed Whittingham for 13 years with a one year extended licence period.

Terrance Whittingham has been jailed for historic sex offences. | Northumbria Police

Whittingham, of Colliery Close, Hebburn, was ordered to abide by a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sex offenders register for life.

Judge Gavin Doig told him: "There is no doubt your offending has caused significant and lasting trauma to these women, who were and are telling the truth about you and have been throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to pay tribute to all for them for having the courage to come forward in the first place and perhaps having greater courage to see the case through."

Whittingham was convicted of 16 offences of indecent assault and indecency with a child and attempted indecency, all of which he denied.

David Callan, defending, said Whittingham, who has poor mobility, was of positive good character, served in the army and receives a war pension.

Mr Callan added: "It's probable, with any sentence that gets passed, it may mean the defendant is going to die while in prison. This is not a defendant who views the future as a friend."