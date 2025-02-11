Hebburn rapist jailed after he took advantage of his unwell victim

A Hebburn man has been jailed after he was found guilty of rape.

Thomas Dodds, of Thames Road, in Hebburn, has been put behind bars after he tried to deny raping an unwell woman.

The 56-year-old’s victim was resting in bed after she felt unwell and had vomited earlier in the evening.

Her friend has swiftly reported the offence to Northumbria Police and the Force’s Safeguarding Department immediately launched an investigation.

Dodds was arrested on the same evening that the attack took place and despite his denial, he was charged with rape.

He was found guilty by a jury following a four-week long trial at Newcastle Crown Court in December 2024.

Thomas Dodds, from Hebburn, was found guilty of rape at Newcastle Crown Court. | Northumrbia Police

Dodds appeared at the same court last Wednesday (February 5), where he was sentenced to eight-and-a-half-years behind bars, as well as being made subject to a 12-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offender’s register.

Detective Constable Amy Burridge, of Northumbria’s Rape Investigation Team, has praised the victim for coming forward and showing bravery throughout the legal process.

She said: “Dodds is a predator who selfishly took advantage of his victim’s vulnerable state.

“Let this conviction serve as a warning to those with an unlawfully blurred view of consent. Regardless of the circumstances, no means no.

“I would like to commend the survivor of this case for your bravery in this process.

“From finding the strength to raise the alarm, to assisting with the investigation and court proceedings.

“Your courage has meant we were successful in removing a dangerous offender from our communities.

“No one, irrespective of circumstance, should have to endure this type of abuse.

“Abuse is abuse, and if you find yourself as a victim, it is not your fault.

“If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, please speak to us, we’re here to help you.”

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse can contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or by using the ‘Report’ forms or live chat function on the Force’s website.

Officers can also be contacted by calling 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.