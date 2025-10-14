Hebburn stalker sent cash to his victim in bizarre form of communication

A stalker repeatedly sent cash to his victim's bank in a bizarre way of getting messages to her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Hooker deposited between £1 and £20 into the woman's account, which allowed him to include wording such as "sorry for everything" and "miss you so much".

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had already bombarded her with unwanted calls and visits and made her life a "misery".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jennifer Coxon said Hooker and the victim had previously been neighbours and had a brief relationship but she moved away after he let himself in through her unlocked door and accused her of cheating.

The court heard there was a brief period of no contact but Hooker then started to text and call, to the point she told him "you are literally harassing the life out of me" and "you need to stop, seriously leave me alone or I will call the police".

Anthony Hooker. | Northumbria Police

Miss Coxon said: "Despite this, he continued to contact her."

The court heard between July 29 and August 20 last year Hooker called the woman 291 times and when she blocked his number he would contact her from a different one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Coxon said in December last year he started to pay money into her account, with messages.

On December 17 he sent £20 with the message "sorry for everything".

Then on Christmas Eve he sent £5 with the words "Merry Christmas".

On January 1 he sent £1 with "Happy New Year girl".

He then sent a series of seven £1 deposits throughout January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March he sent £20 with the message "treat yourself girl".

Miss Coxon said on May 20 he posted a note through the victim's letterbox saying "please forgive me, can we talk".

The victim said in an impact statement she is considering moving home again and added: "I don't want to be terrified of walking down the street."

Hooker, 32 of Nevilles Cross Road, Hebburn, admitted stalking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to two years suspended for two years with rehabiltiation requirements, trail monitoring, a six month night time curfew and £650 costs.

The judge told him: "You have made her life a misery, you have caused her to move house, she's thinking she may have to move house again because of you pestering her time and again.

"She has changed her phone number twice and she has needed to change her routine."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Foley, defending, said Hooker's behaviour was "persistent but non violent" and added he has a stable job as a delivery driver and a support network around him.

Miss Foley added: "He accepts fully the relationship is completely at an end."