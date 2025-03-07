Hebburn woman attacked by stranger on bike while walking dog in Campbell Park

Northumbria Police say they are investigating the alarming incident in Campbell Park shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (March 4)Northumbria Police say they are investigating the alarming incident in Campbell Park shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (March 4)
Northumbria Police say they are investigating the alarming incident in Campbell Park shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (March 4) | Google
A woman was attacked by a stranger while walking her dog in Hebburn.

Northumbria Police say they are investigating the alarming incident in Campbell Park shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (March 4).

The woman was walking her dog when she became aware of a cyclist riding a dark-coloured mountain bike behind her. She made space for the man on the footpath, who was dressed in black with his face covered.

He peddled past and suddenly lunged at her, swinging a stinging blow to her face before riding away. Shaken by the encounter, she rushed home and discovered a gash on her cheek.

She said: “He swung and I thought he’d just randomly punched me in the face, never said a word and just continued peddling.

“It was only when I got home I realised it wasn’t a punch, but it’s been a knife or some kind of blade?”

She reported the attack to Northumbria Police and the force said enquiries are under way.

It’s not clear at this stage what caused the cut to the woman’s face, but police are expected to provide an update on the investigation next week.

She also shared her experience with local Facebook groups, as she urged people to be vigilant when walking in the area.

She said: “Didn’t think I’d ever be writing anything like this. My cheek is cut but I’m OK. Still shocked, as there was no problems? No communication or anything.

“Police have been informed and I’m patched up from the hospital. Just wanted to warn people who may go round that area to be careful.”

