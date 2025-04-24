Hebburn woman attacked two supermarket workers after being caught shoplifting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside woman reeling from the death of her dad attacked two shop workers when she turned to drugs and then theft.

Bethany Taylor, 23, struck after being asked to leave Morrisons in Ocean Road, South Shields, by a male employee after being spotted shoplifting.

Instead of going quietly, Taylor, of Berkley Way, Hebburn, grabbed his communications headset and threatened to bite him, borough magistrates heard.

She then punched his colleague in the face when he came to assist on Saturday, November 16, prosecutor Paul Doney said.

Taylor’s solicitor described her as “vulnerable” and said she had a range of health issues, but also admitted her crimes were “troubling”.

Magistrates adjourned her case for reports after she pleaded guilty to stealing £80 of washing products and two counts of assault by beating.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

Mr Doney told the hearing: “At approximately 1.15pm, an employee heard over his headset about two females who were shoplifting.

“He approached them and asked them to leave. They’ve then gone outside, where this defendant has smashed the headset and made threats to bite him.

“A colleague on the shopfloor says that he was told someone had stolen £80 of washing pods.

“He approached and she punched him in the face, to his left cheek. There was no lasting injury.

“The defendant has previous convictions and was last convicted of assaulting an emergency worker.”

David Forrester, defending, said: “We’re going to have to adjourn for a pre-sentence report.

“She’s quite vulnerable. She lives in supported accommodation.

“She has ADHD, and she has a history of addiction to heroin up to 18 months ago. She has some form of bipolar as well.

“She was dealing with the death of her dad two days before, and she had taken street Valium.

“There were no injuries caused but it’s something that’s a bit troubling. I think we can get Probation involved to see if she needs support.”

Magistrates, who told Taylor she had “wilfully assaulted two people doing their jobs”, adjourned her case for an all-options pre-sentence report.

Taylor will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, June 5.

