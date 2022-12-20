Hebburn woman spat in police officer's face after throwing cups at estate agent's premises
A woman who spat in a police officer’s face after being caught causing damage to an estate agent’s kitchen could be jailed.
Jade Foy, 23, was throwing cups around Chase Homes’ Hebburn premises when officers arrived after an alert – and was arrested.
But Foy, of Eden Walk, also Hebburn, became angry and spat in the police officer’s face and on her right temple, borough magistrates heard.
Her crime at 2.30pm on Friday, December 5, may land her in prison after the court ordered an all-options pre-sentence report.
Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “Officers were on duty and deployed to Chase Homes.
“There was concern that a person had entered a property and was causing damage to the kitchen. It was this defendant.
“When police entered, they saw this young woman throwing cups around, and a microwave was on the floor.
“She was arrested on suspicion of causing a common assault. Because she is female, a female police officer was deployed to make a search.
“As the officer was preparing for the search by putting on her latex gloves, the defendant spat at her.
“Her spittle landed on the officer’s right temple and on her face.”
Mr Anderson added: “Ms Foy was in due course interviewed and was frank with police. She said she knew she might hit the officer.
“She said she had spat at the officer. She explained that she was angry and said that it was a deliberate act but that she hadn’t taken specific aim.”
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the policewoman said she did not come to work to be assaulted and described being spat on as ‘dirty.
Foy pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault of an emergency worker.
The court heard she has a single previous conviction for an undisclosed offence in Scotland in 2015.
Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “I’d ask you to take into account that she has no previous convictions, other than that in Scotland, and has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.
“I think there are mental health issues, she has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.”
Foy was granted unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, January 17.