Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A heroin user set free early from prison has been put back behind bars for pinching from two shops in South Tyneside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie Dickinson, 28, of Railway Street, Hebburn, is starting a fresh four-week jail term for her latest crimes.

She stole £101 of vapes, nicotine patches and other goods from Heron Foods’ branch in South Shields marketplace on Wednesday, March 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two days later, Dickinson made off with £25 of beef, bread and other goods from Morrison’s in Dean Road, South Shields.

She committed the crimes while on licence, having been released from a term of imprisonment for a theft offence and while owing £8,900 to the courts from past offending.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates Court. | National World

Prosecutor Sara Kemp said: “These are relatively straight forward matters. On March 12, she was seen by staff concealing a bag under her jacket.

“At Morrison’s, on that occasion she was confronted by staff but was able to leave the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was released from a custodial sentence for similar matters. The offences are somewhat aggravated by her previous convictions.”

Dickinson pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop.

She has 26 previous convictions from 53 offences, 32 of which are for theft or kindred crimes.

David Forrester, defending, said Dickinson had been given a place to live via an agency after her prison release but had had to leave due to the behaviour of associates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Forrester also said Dickinson was being recalled to prison for breaching the terms of her licence, irrespective of any jail term.

He added: “The offences were committed while on licence, which runs until June 13.

“It’s vulnerability, it’s heroin. The Probation Service is not in a position to offer help at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Paul Currer jailed Dickinson for four weeks for each theft offence, to run concurrently, and ordered her to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

He told her: “You’ve committed these offences pursuant of drug addiction. The only sentence I can pass is a term of imprisonment.”

Judge Currer did not order Dickinson to pay compensation to the retailers.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.