Help reunite puppy Tweed with his family after he is believed to have been stolen from home
A puppy called Tweed is believed to have been stolen from his home and an appeal has been launched to find him.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Help us reunite Tweed with his family. The nine-month-old Border Collie is thought to have been stolen from a farm in Wolsingham between 3am and 4am on Tuesday (May 13).”
If you see Tweed or have any information to help locate him, contact Community Safety Responder Chris Walton at [email protected]
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.