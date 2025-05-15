A puppy called Tweed is believed to have been stolen from his home and an appeal has been launched to find him.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Help us reunite Tweed with his family. The nine-month-old Border Collie is thought to have been stolen from a farm in Wolsingham between 3am and 4am on Tuesday (May 13).”

If you see Tweed or have any information to help locate him, contact Community Safety Responder Chris Walton at [email protected]

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.