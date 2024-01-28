Householder showed 'considerable courage' after burglar targeted a South Shields home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man had been asleep in bed when he was woken by a torch shining in his eyes and realised there was an intruder in his bedroom last February.

Newcastle Crown Court the victim chased the raider, who managed to get away with his mobile phone and car keys.

Other property, including computer equipment, had been piled up ready to be taken.

Prosecutor Nicoleta Alistari said less than an hour later, the victim heard the sound of his car door and was confronted by serial criminal Neil McKay when he went outside.

Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

Miss Alistari said: "The complainant managed to immobilise him and took his mobile phone back.

"As he was struggling with the defendant, an unknown male on a bike shouted threats to stab the victim then made off.

"Police arrived and arrested the defendant."

McKay, of Cloverhill, Jarrow, admitted he had acted as lookout while the unknown male went into the property, in South Shields, and pleaded guilty to burglary and attempted theft of the car.

The 53-year-old, who has over 150 offences on his record also admitted burgling a storage area at Asda in the town earlier the same evening.

Judge Edward Legard said the victim showed "considerable courage" after his home was targeted and told McKay he is "just too old" to continue his criminal career.

McKay was sentenced to two years and five months behind bars.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said McKay has made use of his time in custody on remand and has completed courses.