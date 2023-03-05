'I'll smash someone's face in' - South Shields drunk arrested after guest house scooter theft

Kevin Hunter, 40, left the South Shields bed and breakfast with a woman in tow after officers intervened at the owner’s behest.

Kevin Hunter, 40, left the South Shields bed and breakfast with a woman in tow after officers intervened at the owner’s behest, a court heard.

Two hours later, Hunter, of no fixed abode, called them up and asked their help in getting back a scooter he alleged the same female had stolen.

But he became unruly during the meet-up in Beach Road, near South Shields town centre, even shouting, “I’ll smash someone’s face in” in front of passers-by.

Hunter, who has seven previous convictions, was arrested on Sunday, February 12, and charged with being drunk and disorderly in public.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty told borough magistrates: “At approximately 1.39pm, a call was made to police by Annie’s Guest House in South Shields.

“It was that a male was refusing to leave. Police were called. The defendant was slurring his words. He then left with a female and took a taxi to a pub.

“At 3.48pm, a call to police was made by the defendant about his scooter. He said that he would sort it himself to get his scooter back.”

Mrs O’Hegarty said Hunter then met with police but he became disruptive and made the threatening comment, adding: “He was highly intoxicated.”

Hunter pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

Geoffrey Forrester, defending, said: “What had happened was that his scooter was stolen, and the woman referred to was the woman who stole it.

“He told the police that, and there was some suggestion of getting it back. She went off in smoke. He went back to get it. He was drunk.

“There’s irony that you finish up being arrested when you’re the victim of a crime.”