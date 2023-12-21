Illegal immigrant faces deportation after being caught inside a Hebburn cannabis farm

An illegal immigrant has been put behind bars and faces deportation after being caught inside a house that had been converted into a large scale cannabis farm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albanian national Alesio Kqira had been tending to cannabis plants at the property at Jutland Avenue, in Hebburn, when police arrived on November 10 last year. Newcastle Crown Court heard plastic sheets covered one window at the house and a total of 120 cannabis plants were growing in three separate rooms inside.

Pictures of the farm show specialist lighting and heating facilities had been installed and the court heard the electricity at the house had been bypassed.

Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police had to contact the electricity company to make the building safe.

Kqira, 19, of no fixed address, made no comment during police interview and later pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug.

Paul Cross, defending, said Kqira is "naive" but hard working and got his first job in his homeland at the age of 15.

Mr Cross added: "He left Albania because of the state of the economy and the difficulties in making a living there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He came to the UK for a better life, hoping to find employment here."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Mr Cross said Kqira is aware he is likely to be deported back to Albania.

Judge Nathan Adams said Kqira entered the UK illegally, has no right to work and nowhere to live and added: "Is it a matter for the government whether you remain in this country or are deported."