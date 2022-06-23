'I'm from the Hill and I don't mess about': Cabbage-throwing yob attacked properties and van in South Shields

Ben Allen, 34, threw a brick through the window of an upper flat in South Shields on Monday, July 26, a court heard.

Allen, of Forth Court, off Harton Lane, South Shields, had knocked on his unsuspecting victim’s front door and been abusive.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said he then turned his attention to a motorist who had been involved in an accident with his brother.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

In one exchange last October, he told the shocked builder: “My name’s Ben Allen, I’m from the Hill and I don’t mess about.”

His worrying words signalled the start of a quickfire series of attacks against the man’s works’ van and his partner’s South Shields home.

Mrs Yanes Hellevik told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “On October 6 at approximately 3pm, his victim was at work. The defendant attended, and left shouting his name.

“About 30 minutes later, his victim was sitting in his van outside a convenience store in Talbot Road.

“The defendant cycled up and knocked on the window. He said he would put the man’s partner’s windows out. He said he wanted £500 by Friday.

“At just after 8pm on October 7, his victim states that a stone hit a window at the address he was at.

“He ran into the back lane and saw the defendant about 100 yards away.”

Soon afterwards, the same man heard a thud outside, signalling his van’s windscreen had been smashed.

Mrs Yanes Hellevik added: “He checked CCTV and it showed the defendant throwing a brick.

“At just after midnight on October 8, he again heard a loud bang. A cabbage had been thrown at a window.”

Allen pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage and one of harassment without violence.

David Forrester, defending, said Allen had suffered mental health issues and added: “There are things that he needs to sort out in terms of his interaction with people.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield sentenced Allen to a 12-month community order, with 35 rehabilitation days.