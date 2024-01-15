An investigation is underway after a firefighter was hit in the face whilst working in Hebburn.

Fire crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called to Adair Way, in Hebburn, on Tuesday, January 9, shortly after 6pm following a report of some bushes on fire.

Whilst at the scene, the fire crew were approached by a group of youths and one, who was on a motorcycle, assaulted a firefighter by hitting them in the face.

As a result, firefighters withdrew from the scene for their safety and called for Northumbria Police for support.

Thankfully the firefighter did not need medical treatment but was left shaken by the events.

An investigation is underway after a firefighter was attacked whilst working in Hebburn. Photo: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Peter Heath, Chief Fire Officer at TWFRS, has condemned the attack on the firefighter and has confirmed that the Service is supporting the firefighter affected.

He said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear that one of our firefighters has been attacked whilst responding to an incident in our community.

“We are ensuring that our firefighter is fully supported following this traumatic event.

“These incidents happen rarely and involve a small minority of people but it is unacceptable for anyone to be expected to tolerate physical or verbal assault whilst carrying out their job.

“We will be supporting the Police during their investigation into the incident but I also want to reach out to the people and urge them to report any information they may have in relation to the attack or perpetrators to the police or to the anonymous reporting line CrimeStoppers.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Denise Easdon, of Northumbria Police, have vowed to take robust action against those responsible for the attack.

She added: “Our blue light colleagues come to work each day to protect their communities and to help people – and do not deserve to face hostility or violence when trying to do their job.

“This behaviour simply won’t be tolerated, and we will take robust action against anyone found to have been involved in this incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing – and we would urge anyone in the community who has information which could assist to report it to us through our website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240109-0809.”