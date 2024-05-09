Investigation launched after vandals smash up a South Tyneside community centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage at a South Tyneside community centre.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway after damage was caused to both the Brinkburn Community Centre and the CIO’s bus on Saturday, May 4.

Officers were called to the centre, on Harton Lane, in South Shields, just before 9am on Sunday (May 5) after the damage was discovered.

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage at Brinkburn CIO. Photo: Brinkburn CIO.

Photos shared by Brinkburn CIO on social media show the extent of the damage, with police confirming that entry had not been gained to the property and no items were reported stolen.

An investigation is underway and officers are asking members of the public with information to come forward and speak to them.

It is understood the incident took place on Saturday afternoon (May 4). Photo: Brinkburn CIO.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 9am on Sunday (May 5), we received a report of suspicious activity at Brinkburn Community Centre, on Harton Lane, in South Shields.

Police are asking members of the public to come forward if they have an information relating to the incident. Photo: Brinkburn CIO.

“Police attended the scene, where it was found damage had been caused to the premises and a nearby vehicle. However, entry had not been gained and no items were reported as stolen.