A police investigation is underway after a disturbance "involving a number of people" in South Shields.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following reports of a disturbance on Tadema Road, in South Shields.

Officers were called to the incident, which they say "involved a number of people", just before 10pm on Thursday, November 9.

Police have confirmed that they attended the scene and that there was damage caused to one of the properties in the street.

Officers are investigating reports of a disturbance on Tadema Road, in South Shields. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police is now asking for anything with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 9.50pm on Thursday (November 9) police received a report of a disturbance involving a number of people on Tadema Road, South Shields.

“Officers attended and established there was also damage to one of the properties.

“Enquiries to locate those involved and establish the nature of the incident are ongoing.