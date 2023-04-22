Investigation launched following ‘suspicious behaviour’ of a man at Haven Point in South Shields
Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following “suspicious behaviour” at the Haven Point Leisure Centre in South Shields.
Officers were made aware of suspicious behaviour at the leisure centre, on Pier Parade, just after 8pm on Tuesday, April 18.
It was reported to the police that two young girls were walking from the changing rooms in the swimming baths when a man, who was not known to them, had touched one of the girls on the arm.
It is understood that the man had spoken to her as well.
Northumbria Police has confirmed that the incident was reported to officers via the manager of Haven Point.
Now officers are asking members of the public who might have information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.
A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (April 18), we received a report of suspicious behaviour at Haven Point Swimming Baths in South Shields.
“It was reported that a two young girls were walking from the changing rooms in the swimming baths, when an unknown man has touched one of the girls on the arm and spoke to her.
“This was reported to police via the manager of the centre.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the parties involved and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101 using reference number NP-20230418-1114.”
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.