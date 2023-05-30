Investigation launched into dog attack in South Shields town centre
Northumbria Police have confirmed that they are investigating a dog attack in South Shields town centre.
The incident happened on Monday (May 29) afternoon shortly before 1pm on King Street in South Shields.
Officers say that a dog had attacked another dog during the altercation.
It is understood that the dog that was attacked is unharmed and no people were injured.
Northumbria Police has told the Gazette that it is looking to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 1pm yesterday (Monday) we received a report of a dog that had attacked another dog on King Street, South Shields.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.”
