Investigation underway after five horses are killed in a fire in East Boldon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called shortly before midnight on Monday, January 22, to reports of a fire at a stables on Blue House Lane, in East Boldon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fire Service dispatched five appliances to the scene as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Sadly, emergency services have confirmed that five horses lost their lives as a result of the fire, with no human casualties reported.

An investigation is underway after five horses die in a fire in East Boldon. Photo: Northumbria Police.

As the investigation gets underway, officers are urging anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before midnight on Monday evening, we were informed by the fire service of a fire at stables on Blue House Lane, in East Boldon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished a short time later.

“Sadly, five horses are believed to have died in the fire.

“A full investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway alongside the fire service.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the fire should use the ‘Report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240122-1375.”

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A TWFRS spokesperson added: “We can confirm that on Monday (January 22) our Control Team received an emergency call at 11.36pm reporting a fire at an allotments and stables on Blue House Lane, in East Boldon.

“Five appliances from across the Service were in attendance to control and extinguish the fire.

“Sadly five horses lost their lives in the blaze with no persons reported.

“We are working with our colleagues at the Police to investigate the nature of the fire.