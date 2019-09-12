Emma Clark has been left with horrific injuries including a broken nose in two places following attack.

Emma Clark says she doesn’t recognise herself after she was assaulted by a stranger at Simonside Metro Station on Sunday, September 8 while on her way home from a beauty pageant contest.

The 27-year-old, who lives in Westoe, had been competing in the North East Calendar Girls event in Newcastle City Centre, making it to the final 75 out of 1,000 entries.

She was leaving the Metro station with her mum and auntie just before midnight when a man approached her saying she lived on ‘Madras Street’.

Emma Clark had been taking part in a modelling contest on the night of the attack

“No matter how many times we told him I wasn’t who he thought I was he wouldn’t listen,” said the aspiring model.

“He just went for us, he knocked me to the floor and ended up on top of me and kept punching me in the face.

“My mum got me up while my auntie was on the phone to the police. He went for my mum but she had her phone out to take a picture so he ran off.”

The attack has left her with several injuries, including a broken nose in two places.

The injuries to Emma's nose.

She now says she doesn’t know when she will feel safe going out alone again.

“It reminds me of a horror movie,” she said.

“I don’t even recognise myself, he has ruined me. I won’t go outside, I keep crying all the time.

“I don’t even want to continue with modelling now.”

Emma Clark (right) on the night of the attack.

Emma, who recently completed a degree in mental health nursing, continued: “For it to happen in front of my mum and auntie, they were devastated, I’m just happy that he didn’t hurt either of them.”

Police say they are investigating and a 55-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11.55pm on Sunday, police received a report of assault at an address on Collin Drive, South Shields. It was reported that a 27-year-old woman had sustained injuries to her nose after being assaulted.

“Officers attended and a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault. He has been released under investigation and inquiries are ongoing.”