“It’s a massive frustration. We do so much for the local community and when something like this happens, I do take in personally” - the words of Fans’ Museum founder Michael Ganley after the venue was once again targeted by burglars.

Speaking in September (2024) Michael spoke out about his exasperation after the popular pre-match venue has been targeted by vandals and thieves after opening to the public in 2019 - including “every month for the last 10 months”.

Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley. | sn

After a short respite, the museum was this week (February 17) once again broken into, items taken and thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to the Grade II-listed former Monkwearmouth Train Station building.

Michael, 53, said: “They smashed through the glass windows to get in and then also smashed the internal windows. They took the tills and some bottles of alcohol.

“I have not yet got an exact figure but it’s going to be over £10,000 worth of damage. Because it’s a listed building it’s not as straightforward as going in and replacing what has been damaged.

“There has been a massive spate of crime in the area recently, but unless you literally have police officers on your doorstep at the time then it’s very difficult to stop.”

As well as being a much loved pre-match venue for both SAFC and visiting fans, the museum does a significant amount of outreach work to support the local community which makes it all the harder for Michael to accept when incidents such as this happen.

Examples include taking the memorabilia to local care homes to act as a stimulus for dementia patients as well as being used in end of life care as a chance for people to reminisce about their passion for football in days gone by.

Damage caused to the Fans' Museum during break-in | Fans' Museum

The museum also looks to engage younger fans by taking the memorabilia out to local schools and acts as a mental health hub for people with a range of challenges.

Michael said: “It’s so frustrating. I work a 70 hour week and when things like this happen, I do take it personally. It has a big impact.

“The day after the break-in we were supposed to be running a mental health support session. We made sure it went ahead, but this just adds a lot of unnecessary pressure.

“The police have been out four times since the break-in and hopefully they can catch those responsible.

“I would urge anyone who knows anything, to contact the police.”

Commenting on the most recent incident a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 7am on Monday, February 17, we received a report of a burglary at a premises on North Bridge Street in Sunderland.

“It was reported that a window had been smashed and a number of items, including tills and computers, had been stolen.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote the crime reference number: 018429D/25.”

Despite his frustration, Michael has been heartened by the messages of support, including raising money, from the football community.

He said: “Football can be such a powerful unifying force and we’ve been inundated with messages of support from the local community, fans of different clubs who’ve visited the museum, and supporters from across the globe.