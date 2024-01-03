A woman allegedly raped by a Sunderland footballer she met on a dating site has told jurors "I didn't like him" and that she did not want a relationship with him.

Jack Diamond "roughly" groped then raped the alleged victim at the home he then shared with team mate Anthony Patterson, it is claimed.

But prosecutor David Povall has told jurors the sportsman "wanted more than that".

Jurors have heard the woman initially consented to some sexual activity before they fell asleep.

But it is claimed Diamond then woke up and started to "feel and caress" the woman and she asked him to stop but he carried on.

Sunderland footballer Jack Diamond is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court for charges of rape and sexual assault. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Diamond told police during questioning it was the woman who had initiated sex, which he rejected as he believed she wanted "more".

Under cross examination by Diamond's barrister Eleanor Laws KC, the woman, speaking from the witness box, said she did not want a relationship with him but "asked him to show a little bit of respect".

Miss Laws suggested that the woman "liked" the footballer but she told jurors: "I didn't like him."

Miss Laws said it was the woman who had got on top of Diamond "as if to start sexual activity" and added: "It was him at that point said he didn't think it was a good idea."

But the woman replied: "No, I never left the position I was in."

Miss Laws said the woman had got "upset" after being sexually rejected and Diamond's "lack of interest" in her, which she denied.

Less than two weeks after the allegations against Diamond were made, the alleged victim sent a message to his flatmate, Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, which expressed "congratulations" and said she was "forever proud".

She also sent a "rose" to Mr Patterson on the dating site Hinge.

When asked what was the point of the text message, she told the court: "I saw on the news he got brought back to Sunderland and was going to be the main goalkeeper and I said congratulations."

Diamond, of Fatfield, Washington, denies rape and assault by penetration.