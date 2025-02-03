Two car thieves who exploited "vulnerability" in Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles to bypass the security systems and steal the high-value motors have now both walked free from court.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation after a "disproportionate" number of vehicle thefts in late 2019 involved particular models, which were manufactured between 2010 and 2015 and had keyless entry features.

Newcastle Crown Court heard as well as having the expensive motors stolen, victims lost valuable possessions that had been inside their vehicles when they were taken.

The lost belongings included irreplaceable fishing gear, expensive golf clubs, an £800 Mulberry handbag, £1,000 cash, designer sunglasses, equestrian equipment and Chanel perfume.

During a hearing last September, David Hailes, 38, of Brayside, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles between February 2019 and July 2020 and accepted involvement in 12 thefts as well as two attempted thefts.

Judge Robert Adams sentenced Hailes, who had character references, to 20 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 240 hours unpaid work.

During a hearing at the same court this morning, Sam Gordon, 37, of Severn Drive, Jarrow, who also admitted conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and accepted involvement in eight car thefts and one attempted theft, was sentenced to 20 months suspended for two years with rehabilitation requirements.

Prosecutor Liam O'Brien said at the last hearing "some form of technological equipment" must have been used by the thieves but police never found out exactly what or how it was used.

Mr O'Brien said the Land Rovers and Range Rovers were targeted across the North East, including Washington, Whitley Bay, Hebburn, Sunderland, Jesmond, Gosforth and East Boldon.

The court heard after some thefts glass was left on the ground where the vehicle had been parked but the owners still had the car keys.

Sam Gordon. | Northumbria Police

Mr O'Brien said "some kind of equipment, other than the key" must have been used to start the stolen cars.

He added: "Police did not discern how they exploited the vulnerability of particular models.

"In some instances brute force was used to break windows but that wasn't always the case.

"Some form of technological equipment must have been used to start the vehicles."

Hailes, who has previous convictions, told the probation service he got involved in the conspiracy because he owed a £20,000 debt to criminals, who he refused to identify and later "tried to turn his life around".

Gordon, who also has previous convictions, has significant health problems, is awaiting surgery and needs support.