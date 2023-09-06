Jarrow grandad living in fear that his grandson will ‘one day kill him’
A disabled pensioner lives in permanent fear of his own grandson and has told a court: “I truly believe he will one day kill me.”
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 76-year-old has a restraining order, which was imposed in May last year, to keep Scott Atkinson away from him and his home in Jarrow.
But Newcastle Crown Court heard the 36-year-old menace has already breached the ban from making contact with his grandfather on multiple occasions.
The latest breach, in March, happened when the pensioner had left his home to visit a local shop and encountered Atkinson in the street, who began shouting.
The scared victim returned home but Atkinson then contacted him by phone and told him: “I’m coming to see you” but was warned by his grandad “you better not”.
The court heard Atkinson then attempted to contact his grandad a further six times on his mobile.
As a result of the persistant unwanted contact, the pensioner now lives in fear and said in a statement: “I feel the only way I’m going to get peace from Scott is if I was dead or if he was dead.
“I’m not only scared, I’m terrified of him hurting me, beating me up, physical violence.
“I feel like I’m in prison and can’t leave my address in case I bump into him.
“The restraining order is having no affect on his behaviour, I’ve had no peace since he was 18.
“The courts and justice system are doing nothing to protect me.
“I truly believe he will one day kill me.”
Atkinson, of Fontwell Drive, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, admitted breach of a restraining order and also pleaded guilty to assault on an emergency worker after he spat into a police officer’s face then told her he had hepatitis, which tests later proved was false.
At his sentence hearing today, Atkinson read out an apology to the police officer for his “disgusting behaviour” and said: “I will never put anyone through this unacceptable behaviour again. I hope you can accept my apology, even a little bit. if you don’t I will totally understand.”
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
He also read an apology to his grandfather, who he fell out with after the death of his mother and the division of her property, which said: “You were always there for me when others weren’t.
“I understand why you got the restraining order.
“My behaviour has not been acceptable towards you or others around me.
“My time in prison has made me think deeply about myself and what I want in life.
“I am aware my new journey won’t be easy, I will take one step at a time.
“I apologise with all my heart and I really mean it. I am going to change.”
Atkinson said he will accept help with his drink, drugs and mental health problems and added: “If I go through life doing what I’m doing I’m going to end up with nothing or dead.
“I do hope you can take something from my apology.”
Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford sentenced Atkinson to two years behind bars with a five year restraining order to protect his grandad.