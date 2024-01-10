Jarrow man admits to possessing cocaine after police spot car known for drug running

A South Tyneside man has pleaded guilty to running from police while carrying cocaine – ending a puzzling two-year delay in his case getting to court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Purvis, 33, fled after police stopped a car known for drug running in Edinburgh Road, Jarrow, on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Purvis, of Oban Street, Jarrow, was pursued and caught within seconds, with a search uncovering three bags of the prohibited class A drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine – his fifth criminal conviction.

But the lull in his case being heard was criticised by his solicitor, Val Bell, who also conceded Purvis had since committed other offences.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

She insisted he was putting a short-lived spell of crime behind him, including by attempting to kick a drugs’ habit and returning to gym training.

Ms Bell told the court: “I’m not quite sure why on Earth it’s taken from the day of arrest in January 2022 to get this matter to court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was interviewed on the day and admitted the offence. It’s a bit of a nonsense that it’s taken this long.”

She added: “He is on a community order, which was put in place after this offence. He is drug-free and has been for some months.

“He used to be a professional sportsman. He’s back in the gym.

“This was the second offence of his life and was before all the other matters he has been to court for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty revealed police on patrol had spotted a red MG motor known to them in Edinburgh Road at 6.25pm.

She added: “The vehicle had intelligence on it for drug offences. The sergeant illuminated his blue lights.

“The defendant ran from the vehicle and the officer gave chase. He was caught a short distance later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A search revealed three bags of cocaine. He admitted possession. He has four previous convictions, the most recent in April 2023.”

Magistrates told Purvis they recognised the age of the offence and could step outside sentencing guidelines to impose a 12-month conditional discharge.

John Lee, chair of the bench, said the crime would have been dealt with on similar terms had it formed part of one of Purvis’s previous court hearings.