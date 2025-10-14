Jarrow man admits to trying to engage in sexual communication with a child
Neil Ireland, 59, did so for his own sexual gratification between Monday, January 6, and Tuesday, January 28 of this year, the charge against him reads.
Ireland, of Concorde Way, Jarrow, has now been made subject to the restrictive notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
It means within three days he must attend a police station to supply personal information including his banking details and passport.
David Forrester, defending, said: “I do concede that reports are going to be necessary. There are no previous convictions.”
District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and Ireland will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, December 4.
She granted him bail on condition he resides at his home address.
He must also have no contact with a child aged under 16 without the express approval of children’s services in the area in which that child resides other than inadvertent contact in the course of daily life.