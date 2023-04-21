Jarrow man allowed drug dealers to use his home as a cannabis farm to repay his debt

Daniel Purvis, 32, was caught when housing workers tipped off police who raided his abode in Bishop Crescent, near central Jarrow.

Fifty-four plants were found growing over two floors on Thursday, September 15 – and Purvis, now of Oban Street, Scotch Estate, Jarrow, was arrested.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said: “Officers were tasked to attend Bishop Crescent, due to a report from housing officials.

“The plants were found in three different areas, some on the first and second floors. They were seized and the defendant arrested.

“He gave a prepared statement which said he was the tenant and had got into serious debt for a significant drug addiction and had allowed the premises to be used to pay off the debt.

“He’s got to have some awareness of what’s going on. In interview, he said he was doing it to pay off a debt.

South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

“The crown would say that it’s a significant grow, although I’m not sure it’s an option for significant production.

“I would submit that it has to be committed to the crown court for sentencing.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, jobless Purvis pleaded guilty to a charge of knowingly permitting the production of class B cannabis.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on Monday, April 17, having been bailed by the same court on Saturday, April 15.

The court was told he is currently on a 12-month community order, imposed in February after he pleaded guilty to driving and drugs offences.

Val Bell, defending, said: “He’s a young man who has got himself into a drugs’ debt and has owed money to a number of people.

“He has tried to get himself out of that debt in the wrong way.

“He is now drug free and, with assistance, wants to be a football coach. He was a professional footballer in the past.

“His drug problem developed when he went to Ibiza.”

District Judge Andrew Garthwaite adjourned the case for reports and granted Purvis unconditional bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday, May 9.

