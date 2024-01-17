Jarrow man attacked two Good Samaritans before spitting in a police officer's face

A South Tyneside lout attacked two angels of mercy who helped him as he lay prone in darkness by a roadside in chilly temperatures on Boxing Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Lemon, 52, got to his feet and chased the Good Samaritans back to their car at 5.40am in Norham Terrace, Primrose, Jarrow, a court heard.

Lemon, of The Willows, Fellgate, Jarrow, grabbed one by the arm after forcing open the driver’s door - and lunged at the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then spat in the face of a police officer who arrested him in nearby Valley View, prosecutor Chris Tame said.

Lemon pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker, assault by beating and common assault.

Borough magistrates adjourned his case for a report to be compiled into his suitability to be placed on an alcohol treatment programme.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Mr Tame said: “In the early hours of December 26, two females stopped to assist a male at the side of a road who they feared was unconscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were aware that the weather was below zero and they were concerned for his welfare.

“When they attempted to help him, he became aggressive. He chased the two women towards their vehicle.

“He forcefully ripped the driver’s door open and grabbed one on her arm through layers of clothing.

“He then went to the other side of the car and made threats, which is the common assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“He was later arrested. He swore, and spat in an officer’s face, right next to his mouth.

“He was interviewed and stated that he had no recollection of being arrested. He said it sounded out of character.

“When told he had assaulted two females and an officer, he was remorseful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alastair Naismith, defending, said sentencing should be adjourned until an alcohol treatment assessment had been undertaken by the Probation Service.