Jarrow man caught ‘harbouring’ Class A drugs in his home
Reece Wilson, 23, had never previously been in trouble but landed himself in court after he was stopped inside a vehicle in South Shields.
Newcastle Crown Court heard a subsequent visit to his home address revealed capsules of crack cocaine which had been hidden.
Prosecutor Ellen Wright said 16.7 grams of cocaine were found alongside 13 red capsules containing 3.67 grams of crack cocaine.
Ms Wright said: "The prosecution accept the defendant was holding the items in his house for another person as per the basis of plea.
"It is not suggested the defendant was street dealing, but rather harbouring the drugs.
"He was 18-years-old at the time of the offences."
Wilson, of Elberfeld Court, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, namely cocaine, and possessing with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, namely heroin.
Rachel Hedworth, defending, said Wilson worked five days a week as a hod carrier on behalf of a bricklaying firm and had good employment history since leaving school.
Mr Recorder Tom Moran sentenced him to 12 months suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed.