Jarrow man cut his friend’s hand ‘in half’ during a machete attack

A man who cut his friend's hand "in half" in a gruesome machete attack has been put behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Slator swung at his victim's head with the weapon in December 2021 but he put his hand out to protect himself and it took the brunt of the blow. Newcastle Crown Court heard the blade went between two of his fingers, into his right hand and caused permanent, irreversible injury.

The victim, who was then a close friend of Slator, said in an impact statement, which was read in court, he was caused enormous "physical and emotional pain" and added: "Gary was my friend and he caused such horrific injuries for no apparent reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He begged me not to prosecute him and I felt guilty about providing a statement but as time went on the realisation dawned on me as to how bad the injury is."

The victim said he now has lifelong limited function in the right hand, which is his dominant one, and now struggles with simple tasks such as carrying shopping and walking the dogs, which leaves him feeling "useless".

Gary Slator. | Northumbria Police

Slator, 26, of Teviot Way, Jarrow, denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

He was sentenced to eight and a half years.

Judge Gavin Doig said on the night of the attack Slator was in mental health crisis but had also taken drugs and a "great deal" of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Doig said the victim had been at Slator's house before the attack, they ended up outside and added: "It is apparent you swung towards his head and he went backwards and put his hand up to protect himself.

"Had he not done that the blow would have struck him towards his head or neck.

"His hand took the full force of the blow and the blade cut his hand in half. The blow was between two fingers and I have seen gruesome photographs of the aftermath of the attack."

The judge said the victim suffered "permanent and visible" injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Doig said Slator has shown real remorse and added: "Frankly, you still don't understand how you could have done this to your friend.

"He will have to bear the scars, physically and psychologically, for the rest of his life.

"This was a particularly gruesome injury."

Jason Smith, defending, said Slator was suffering from severe mental health issues which would have impacted on his judgement at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith said Slator feels "distress and anxiety" that he caused any injury to his friend and added: "He shows genuine remorse."

The court heard Slator has no other convictions for violence.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.