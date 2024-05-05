Jarrow man jailed after he beat up his sister in a row about his ex-girlfriend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dean Ratcliffe, 28, launched the attack on his sibling, who he had once been a primary carer for, at her home in Jarrow, South Tyneside, last April.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman was struck twice to the face which left her needing hospital treatment.
Rachael Glover, prosecuting, said: "On the 18th of April last year at around half-past 12 in the afternoon she (the complainant) was in the rear garden at her home address when she became aware of the defendant entering the rear gate.
"He shouted to her get my lass' name out of your mouth before he approached her and punched her twice to the face with his right first.
"The defendant then shouted 'I should f****** kill you' or something similar before walking off.
"The police were informed of this assault and the defendant was arrested and when interviewed under caution he denied having committed any offence and stated the complainant was making untrue malicious allegations."
In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had to flee her home and has been left unable to see family and friends since the incident.
She suffered swelling and bruising as a result of the attack and needed stitches to treat her injuries.
Ms Glover said: "She says she still lives in fear of Dean."
However, the offending didn't stop there and in November last year Ratcliffe found himself back behind the wheel of a car despite already being disqualified.
When officers spotted him driving a Ford Mondeo he sped off in a bid to evade them.
Ms Glover added: "His actions were captured on various dashcam footages. What this dashcam footage shows is he drove at speed at 50-60mph in built-up and residential areas with a 30mph limit.
"His manner of driving caused other drivers to take evasive action."
The court heard he tried to overtake a bus and did so by driving on part of a pavement.
Officers deployed a stinger device but Ratcliffe continued to drive and hit a police car when they attempted to box him in.
He was eventually stopped when officers deliberately collided with his vehicle.
Ratclife, of Hill Park Road, Jarrow, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, criminal damage and driving with no insurance.
He also admitted failing to provide a specimen and failing to surrender.
Vic Laffey, defending, told the court that Ratcliffe had been the primary carer of his sister by doing her shopping, walking her dogs and collecting medication before their relationship broke down.
Mr Laffey said: "This is a young who is 28 coming onto 29 this week.
"He has a bad record and he wouldn't expect me to attempt to suggest otherwise.
"From a positive point of view, he is now in a relationship with a woman who he can count himself lucky as she's looked at him twice quite frankly.
"She's a decent person in work with her own family and she has stood by him throughout this.
"He has got to sort himself out at some point."
Mr Recorder Williams sentenced Ratcliffe to 20 months behind bars. He also banned him from driving for a further 18 months.