Jarrow man keeps freedom despite being caught with more than 300 child abuse images

A South Tyneside travelling joiner caught with 315 indecent images of children has been spared jail but made subject to police checks for a decade.

Jordan Hill, 28, of Monkton Lane, Monkton, Jarrow, walked free from court after being imprisoned for 12 months but having the sentence suspended for two years.

But borough magistrates made him subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 for 10 years.

Under the act, he must provide police with a raft of personal information and inform them when he travels abroad.

They can also attend his home without warning and demand access to his communication devices.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said Hill was working in Sweden when police twice turned up at his home to question him in January 2023.

The hearing took place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court. | National World

On the third attempt that month, his partner answered the door and revealed he was out of the country but handed over his mobile number.

Officers did not reveal to her the nature of their inquiry but contacted Hill and arranged to meet on his return.

He was arrested at Sunderland’s Southwick police station when he voluntarily attended in early February of that year.

Forensic analysis of two Apple iPhones uncovered 79 images at the most serious category A level.

There were also 98 images at category B and 138 at category C, Mrs Irving said.

Hill pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent photo or pseudo-photo of a child, between April 1, 2020, and November 27, 2022.

He also admitted failing to surrender to custody on Tuesday, March 25.

Mrs Irving said: “He was advised that police wanted to speak to him. An officer contacted him and was told he would be returning to the UK.

“The defendant told him that he would attend Southwick. He was cautioned and arrested.

“He was interviewed in respect of the offences. Recovered from his devices were 79 category A images, 98 category B and 138 category C.

“The defendant was interviewed, and he did give an account. He gave guilty pleas to all three matters.

“He failed to attend court on March 25 for sentencing and he appears in custody today because he was arrested on a warrant.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, told magistrates they had three best options for sentencing.

He said they could jail him, hand him a suspended sentence - or fine him.

Mr Naismith said his preferred punishment was a suspended sentence, because it would limit Hill’s options to reoffend.

He also revealed the Probation Service did not want to impose a restrictive community order because it may impact Hill’s employment, a main factor in his hoped-for rehabilitation.

Mr Naismith added: “Personally, I think the suspended sentence is the best option because it hangs over his head.

“It would keep him focused and under the court’s control.”

Magistrates told Hill his crimes were so serious that only a custodial sentence was appropriate.

He must pay a £187 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.